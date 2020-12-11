Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

97,214 KM

$20,888

$20,888

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC |NAV |BACKUP |PANOROOF | WHITE ON RED

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC |NAV |BACKUP |PANOROOF | WHITE ON RED

Location

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

$20,888

97,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6313782
  • Stock #: 1846
  • VIN: WDDKJ8JBXCF181846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1846
  • Mileage 97,214 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Meercedes Benz E-350 Coupe 4 Matic White Exterior on Red Interior comes with Navigation and Back up Camera , Heated Seats , Panoramic Roof , Blind Spot Monitoring and more , Clean Carfax , if you looking for beautiful loaded E-350 Coupe you are more than welcome to Auto Epix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist you . 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles.all automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-748-1888 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof/Moonroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

