2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

150,379 KM

$12,985

$12,985

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

//AMG | NAVI | PANO | CAMERA

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

//AMG | NAVI | PANO | CAMERA

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$12,985

150,379KM
Used
  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 150,379 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! EXCELLENT CONDITION! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY, APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC PAINT OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. COMES LOADED WITH AMG SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, POWER-FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, 20-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, TRAILER HITCH, POWER TAILGATE, BI-XENON LIGHTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **








2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

