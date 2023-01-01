$12,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
//AMG | NAVI | PANO | CAMERA
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
150,379KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217682
- Stock #: 691F1E
- VIN: WDCGG8HB7CF763238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 150,379 KM
Vehicle Description
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> FINANCE TODAY, APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC PAINT OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. COMES LOADED WITH AMG SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, POWER-FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, 20-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, TRAILER HITCH, POWER TAILGATE, BI-XENON LIGHTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1