$12,486+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,486
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
| ///AMG PACKAGE | 4MATIC | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$12,486
+ taxes & licensing
1,988,953KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10371336
- Stock #: D01875
- VIN: WDCGG8HB2CF880922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,988,953 KM
Vehicle Description
**NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
*** GORGEOUS OBSIDIAN BLACK PAINT OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH ///AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS 20" ALL-ROUND, FULLY AUTOMATIC FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ADAPTIVE REAR INTERIOR LIGHT, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND LEATHER GEAR SHIFT KNOB, RAIN SENSOR, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, AIR CONDITIONER, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS, CHROME ROOF RAILING, EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR, MUCH MUCH MORE! **
>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads; prices may change without notice, Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1