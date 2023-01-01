Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

1,988,953 KM

Details Description

$12,486

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,486

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

| ///AMG PACKAGE | 4MATIC | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

| ///AMG PACKAGE | 4MATIC | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10371336
  2. 10371336
  3. 10371336
  4. 10371336
  5. 10371336
  6. 10371336
  7. 10371336
  8. 10371336
  9. 10371336
  10. 10371336
  11. 10371336
  12. 10371336
  13. 10371336
  14. 10371336
  15. 10371336
  16. 10371336
  17. 10371336
  18. 10371336
  19. 10371336
  20. 10371336
  21. 10371336
  22. 10371336
  23. 10371336
  24. 10371336
  25. 10371336
  26. 10371336
  27. 10371336
  28. 10371336
  29. 10371336
  30. 10371336
  31. 10371336
  32. 10371336
  33. 10371336
  34. 10371336
  35. 10371336
  36. 10371336
  37. 10371336
  38. 10371336
  39. 10371336
  40. 10371336
  41. 10371336
  42. 10371336
  43. 10371336
  44. 10371336
Contact Seller

$12,486

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,988,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10371336
  • Stock #: D01875
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB2CF880922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,988,953 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! AMAZING CONDITION**
**NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **


===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




*** GORGEOUS OBSIDIAN BLACK PAINT OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH ///AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS 20" ALL-ROUND, FULLY AUTOMATIC FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ADAPTIVE REAR INTERIOR LIGHT, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND LEATHER GEAR SHIFT KNOB, RAIN SENSOR, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, AIR CONDITIONER, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS, CHROME ROOF RAILING, EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC FOLDING OUTSIDE MIRROR, MUCH MUCH MORE! **


>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads; prices may change without notice, Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 1,988,953 KM
$12,486 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 150,035 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series XD...
 143,354 KM
$27,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory