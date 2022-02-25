Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

197,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 AWD Navigation /Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 AWD Navigation /Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

  1. 1647296704
  2. 1647296704
  3. 1647296704
  4. 1647296704
  5. 1647296704
  6. 1647296704
  7. 1647296705
  8. 1647296702
  9. 1647296703
  10. 1647296702
  11. 1647296703
  12. 1647296704
  13. 1647296702
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329719
  • Stock #: Hdt888
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3CF769649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2009 Infiniti G37 x ...
 225,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus ES 350 Pr...
 197,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda CX-9 GT A...
 189,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory