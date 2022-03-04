$15,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350 Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera
Location
2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8586983
- Stock #: Www6777
- VIN: WDCGG8HB1CF861021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
