Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

179,000 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

  1. 1652549381
  2. 1652549428
  3. 1652549382
  4. 1652549426
  5. 1652549426
  6. 1652549426
  7. 1652549428
  8. 1652549428
  9. 1652549472
  10. 1652549472
  11. 1652549472
  12. 1652549428
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8586983
  • Stock #: Www6777
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB1CF861021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 179,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X6 50i AWD ...
 165,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX Premi...
 189,800 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory