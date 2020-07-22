Menu
74,000 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

ML550 4MATIC - SUNROOF|NAVI|BACKUP|BLINDSPOT

2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Location

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5407259
  • VIN: 4JGDA7DB0CA094765

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML550 4MATIC Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

 

Under the hood is a 4.6-liter, Bi-Turbo V-8 Engine that outputs 402 Horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission to a full-time all-wheel-drive system.

 

 

All In Price: $26,500 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 74,000 KM

 

 

Features - Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Assistance Graphic, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Trunk, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

