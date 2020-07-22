2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML550 4MATIC Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Under the hood is a 4.6-liter, Bi-Turbo V-8 Engine that outputs 402 Horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission to a full-time all-wheel-drive system.
All In Price: $26,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 74,000 KM
Features - Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Navigation, Backup Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Assistance Graphic, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Trunk, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6