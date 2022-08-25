$16,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
208,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8995192
- VIN: 4JGDA2EBXCA025180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # HSt 7777
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
