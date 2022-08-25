2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8995192

8995192 Stock #: HSt 7777

HSt 7777 VIN: 4JGDA2EBXCA025180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # HSt 7777

Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.