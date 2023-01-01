Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Rear Camera

2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Rear Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9986246
  • Stock #: 015445
  • VIN: 4JGDA5HB7CA015445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase***!!!Dark Blue/Black Leather, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, 240.000km ,For Only $12.995 

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Tire pressure loss warning system
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Downhill speed regulation (DSR)
Dual front/rear side-impact airbags
ATTENTION ASSIST

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Electric pwr steering
4MATIC all-wheel drive

Convenience

reading lights

Interior

Integrated Garage Door Opener
(2) coat hooks
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Velour floor mats
Fabric Roof Liner

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Chrome Roof Rails
AMG styling pkg

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

THERMATIC automatic climate control
Front footwell lights
Pwr windows w/express up/down
Independent double wishbone front/multi-link rear suspension
Driver's knee airbag
Mini spare wheel
Centre console -inc: storage compartment
Illuminated vanity visors
Leather-wrapped heated pwr telescopic steering wheel w/memory -inc: cruise & audio controls
Split-folding 2nd row seat -inc: armrest w/integrated cupholders
7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: steering wheel-mounted shift paddles
Seatbelt tensioners w/belt force limiters
Halogen projector beam headlights
Fibre optic taillights w/LED center brake light
Rain-sensing intermittent wipers w/heated washer system
ADAPTIVE BRAKE
3.5L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged V6 engine
PRE-SAFE -inc: reversible belt tensioners
automatic closing side windows & sunroof in emergency situations
hold function
Interior lighting pkg -inc: illuminated front door sills
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist (BAS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

