We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays:                       CLOSED

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

120,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD,S MODEL NO ACCIDENT ,WELL MAINTAIN

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD,S MODEL NO ACCIDENT ,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1729028244
  2. 1729028244
  3. 1729028244
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZC5C59CWL59767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman