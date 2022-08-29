Menu
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

98,808 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD S ALL4 PANORAMIC SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/LOW KM'S!

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD S ALL4 PANORAMIC SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/LOW KM'S!

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,808KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9305005
  • Stock #: 1298
  • VIN: WMWZC5C51CWL58869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1298
  • Mileage 98,808 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIAVAL! NEW CAR DEALER TRADE-IN DIRECT FROM TESLA! 1 OWNER! 


2012 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN ALL4 S SILVER OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. EQUIPPED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 CYLINDER 1.6L ENGINE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUX AND USB INPUT, KEYLESS ENTRY AND 2 KEY FOBS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS. 


 


2012,2013,2014,2015


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $895 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

