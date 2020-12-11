Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6329781
  • VIN: 1n4al2ap9cn495010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+$699

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

  call us: 647-980-9855

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2012 Chevrolet Camaro
 0 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST
 380,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 XL
 66,000 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory