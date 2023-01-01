Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

94,430 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10053690
  • Stock #: 6163
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP7CL628936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6163
  • Mileage 94,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0, grey color with 94,000km (STK#6163) This vehicle was $10490 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- No A/C

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Exterior

Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Front cupholders
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
16.4 STEERING RATIO
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
0.94 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

