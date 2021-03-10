Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

216,800 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

S

2012 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

216,800KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6731471
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP4CL614878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Sentra
AUX inputPower windowsPower locks
GAS SAVER!!
Please call or text 647-703-2620
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks) 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

