<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**CHEAP CAR**CASH WELCOME**</p><p> </p><p>2012 NISSAN VERSA SL FWD FOR SALE!! PERFECT A TO B CAR IN GREAT CONDITION AND BEING SOLD CERTIFIED! WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS WELCOMED!</p><p>****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT </p><p>647-862-7904</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2012 Nissan Versa

129,785 KM

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa

SL 1.8L CVT *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

13168757

2012 Nissan Versa

SL 1.8L CVT *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP2CL366549

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,785 KM

**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**CHEAP CAR**CASH WELCOME**

 

2012 NISSAN VERSA SL FWD FOR SALE!! PERFECT A TO B CAR IN GREAT CONDITION AND BEING SOLD CERTIFIED! WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS WELCOMED!

****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 

647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2012 Nissan Versa