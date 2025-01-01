$6,899+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
SL 1.8L CVT *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
2012 Nissan Versa
SL 1.8L CVT *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$6,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,785 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**CHEAP CAR**CASH WELCOME**
2012 NISSAN VERSA SL FWD FOR SALE!! PERFECT A TO B CAR IN GREAT CONDITION AND BEING SOLD CERTIFIED! WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS WELCOMED!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT
647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904