Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Porsche Cayenne

170,000 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2012 Porsche Cayenne

2012 Porsche Cayenne

S Hybrid Navigation/Sunroof/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Porsche Cayenne

S Hybrid Navigation/Sunroof/Leather

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

  1. 1652901201
  2. 1652901201
  3. 1652901201
  4. 1652901201
  5. 1652901200
  6. 1652901201
  7. 1652901202
  8. 1652901202
  9. 1652901200
  10. 1652901201
  11. 1652901199
  12. 1652901200
  13. 1652901200
  14. 1652901199
  15. 1652901200
  16. 1652901197
  17. 1652901196
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8599967
  • Stock #: Yyy887
  • VIN: WP1AE2A20CLA92634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2013 Toyota Highland...
 172,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna L...
 146,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 186,000 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory