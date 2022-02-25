2012 Porsche Panamera

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8329677

8329677 Stock #: 164731

164731 VIN: WP0AB2A73CL060251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Knee Air Bag Sun/Moonroof

