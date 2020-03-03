Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman $14,995+HST+LIC FEE / FULLY LOADED / CERTIFIED / BIG RIMS & TIRES / AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman $14,995+HST+LIC FEE / FULLY LOADED / CERTIFIED / BIG RIMS & TIRES / AWD

Location

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-739-9800

  1. 4751499
  2. 4751499
  3. 4751499
  4. 4751499
  5. 4751499
  6. 4751499
  7. 4751499
  8. 4751499
  9. 4751499
  10. 4751499
  11. 4751499
  12. 4751499
  13. 4751499
  14. 4751499
  15. 4751499
  16. 4751499
  17. 4751499
  18. 4751499
  19. 4751499
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 244,134KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4751499
  • Stock #: ..CLA..
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT4CS262978
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

$14,995 + HST+ Licence Fees. Fully Certified, Local Truck with a CarFax report available, 5 passenger seating for the whole crew , crew cab, loaded with automatic transmission, 4x4 shifter, ice cold A/C, C/D player, 2 keys with remote, power rear window, tinted glass, trailer brake, big BF-Goodrich wheels, side step bars, power rear window, great truck ready for work or play!! finished in Dark Black on Dark Black/Grey cloth Interior, Looks and drives Like New!, NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $14,995 +HST+ Licence Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. We have been selling cars AND Trucks for over 25 years!! . Warranties Available for all makes and models. WE SPECIALIZE IN HIGHER KILOMETER CARS, TRUCKS AND SUV'SYES!!! we can get you APPROVED!!!We are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West unit #1, (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800.OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OPEN!!!View the FREE CarFax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=uIxFKStuVRwcGA8SX4eB...Our Sales & Service department is located at 5385 Steeles Avenue West Unit #1. We service clients from Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, and the GTA. All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA). Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews : https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviewsYou can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.ca Email: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS: Monday Thursday: 8AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 8AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT NO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES, JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centreline Auto Group Inc

2012 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 244,134 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 221,605 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape Xlt...
 165,868 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Centreline Auto Group Inc

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-9800

Send A Message