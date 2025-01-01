Menu
Used 2012 Scion iQ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Scion iQ

258,233 KM

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Scion iQ

2012 Scion iQ

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,233KM
Fair Condition
VIN JTNJJXB07CJ015323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 258,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing>

2012 Scion iQ