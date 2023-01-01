2012 Subaru Impreza ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10471173

10471173 Stock #: 221536

221536 VIN: JF1GPAC6XCH221536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.