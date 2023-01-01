2012 Subaru Outback

$9,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 3 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9888602

9888602 Stock #: 5923

5923 VIN: 4S4BRGGC1C3205977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5923

Mileage 203,312 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.