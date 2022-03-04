2012 Toyota 4Runner ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8564672

8564672 Stock #: Www8888

Www8888 VIN: JTEBU5JR2C5099477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

