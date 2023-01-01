Menu
2012 Toyota Camry

122,670 KM

Details Description Features

$15,480

+ tax & licensing
$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn V6 SE

2012 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn V6 SE

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

122,670KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465771
  • Stock #: 007967
  • VIN: 4T1BK1FKXCU007967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 007967
  • Mileage 122,670 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Camry SE V6  , AUTO , NAVIGATION , LEATHERE  ,SUNROOF POWER SEATS , Alloy rims, Bluetooth, All power options, Aux , USB 


 


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

