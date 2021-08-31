Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

174,155 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1634596209
  2. 1634596209
  3. 1634596209
  4. 1634596209
  5. 1634596209
  6. 1634596209
  7. 1634596209
  8. 1634596209
  9. 1634596209
  10. 1634596209
  11. 1634596209
  12. 1634596209
  13. 1634596209
  14. 1634596209
  15. 1634596209
  16. 1634596209
  17. 1634596209
  18. 1634596209
  19. 1634596209
  20. 1634596209
  21. 1634596209
  22. 1634596209
  23. 1634596209
  24. 1634596209
  25. 1634596209
  26. 1634596209
  27. 1634596209
  28. 1634596209
  29. 1634596209
  30. 1634596209
  31. 1634596209
  32. 1634596209
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776690
  • Stock #: C2004881
  • VIN: JTEBC3EH4C2004881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID AWD.V6 -3.5L. PREMIUM PACKAGE. PEARL WHITE ON LIGHT GREY LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. APPLE CARPLAY. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2013 Toyota Sienna L...
 118,642 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 185,094 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 88,434 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory