Menu
Account
Sign In
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !<br><br><br><br>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. <br><br>We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales

2012 Toyota Matrix

177,350 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Matrix

XRS S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Matrix

XRS S

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1ME4EE3CC006898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1114
  • Mileage 177,350 KM

Vehicle Description

!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2008 Honda Civic DX for sale in North York, ON
2008 Honda Civic DX 227,659 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR COOPER 5DR SUNROOF SERVICE RECORDS for sale in North York, ON
2016 MINI HARDTOP 4 DOOR COOPER 5DR SUNROOF SERVICE RECORDS 107,354 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 SPORT AWD SUNROOF ALLOYS for sale in North York, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 SPORT AWD SUNROOF ALLOYS 186,400 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Matrix