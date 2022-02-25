2012 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Premium Synthetic Seats Sun/Moonroof

