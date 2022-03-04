Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

1,153,063 KM

Details Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE/NO ACCIDENT/ 8 PSSENGER/BACKUP CAM

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE/NO ACCIDENT/ 8 PSSENGER/BACKUP CAM

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

1,153,063KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8644766
  • Stock #: 3576
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC1CS225365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 1,153,063 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

