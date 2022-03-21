2012 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

8682140 Stock #: Arec888

Arec888 VIN: 5TDYK3DC8CS270159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

