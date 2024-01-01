Menu
VEHICLE: 2012 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF

FEATURES:

BLUETOOTH

HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF/MOONROOF

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWCA7AJ1CW276179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE: 2012 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF

FEATURES:

BLUETOOTH

HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF/MOONROOF

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherine's, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Grimsby, Oshawa, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau, Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

