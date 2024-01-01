2012 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>AUTO REV</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>M3J 2C2</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>T: (416)636-7776</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Tuesday:         <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>  10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Sundays:                       CLOSED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2012 Volkswagen Golf

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Golf

DEALER MAINTAIN,TDI,HIGHLINE.0 CLAIM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Golf

DEALER MAINTAIN,TDI,HIGHLINE.0 CLAIM

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1723219481
  2. 1723219481
  3. 1723219481
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWDM7AJ5CW183354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

