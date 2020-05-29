2012 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
416-654-3413
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
416-654-3413
+ taxes & licensing
NEW ARRIVAL! LOCAL ONTARIO DIRECT FROM VW CANADA! WHITE ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, USB AUX INPUT, UPGRADED WHEELS and more. 2 keys
~CELEBRATING 25 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $695. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is AS-IS and not drivable*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2T9 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To our valued customers,
In the interest of protecting public health and safety and with the recommendations of local government, AutoRover is temporarily open by ‘Appointment Only’ until further notice. We will be monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
For sales and service inquiries, please call 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and to schedule your appointment MONDAY - SATURDAY 11-6pm.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9