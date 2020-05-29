Menu
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

5 DOOR HB DSG TDI NAVI SUNROOF

2012 Volkswagen Golf

5 DOOR HB DSG TDI NAVI SUNROOF

Location

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,947KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5114726
  • Stock #: 1257
  • VIN: Wvwdm7aj5cw185122
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NEW ARRIVAL! LOCAL ONTARIO DIRECT FROM VW CANADA! WHITE ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION,  BLUETOOTH, USB AUX INPUT, UPGRADED WHEELS and more. 2 keys 


~CELEBRATING 25 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $695. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is AS-IS and not drivable*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2T9 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~ 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our valued customers,


 In the interest of protecting public health and safety and with the recommendations of local government, AutoRover is temporarily open by 'Appointment Only' until further notice.  We will be monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

For sales and service inquiries, please call 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and to schedule your appointment MONDAY - SATURDAY 11-6pm. 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

