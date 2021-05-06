2012 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,985 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 1 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7055039

7055039 Stock #: 7871

7871 VIN: WVWHV7AJ6CW137871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 123,102 KM

Vehicle Features Packages gti Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

