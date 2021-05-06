2012 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! LOCAL ONE OWNER CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> Click here for CARFAX Report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3OtCpgvDW9WnOJtgHjZLA4rVE4suoNv%2f
** ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS EXAMPLE OF VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI! EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED! COMES LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, SPORT SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1