2012 Volkswagen Golf

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8414649

8414649 Stock #: 3362

3362 VIN: WVWEV7AJ2CW293361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

