2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** JUST TRADED!! LIKE NEW CONDITION! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** NEW TURBO REPLACED UNDER WARRANTY! CAR STILL UNDER FULL VW EXTENDED WARRANTY **
** COMES LOADED WITH HIGHLINE PACKAGE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED HEATS, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD CHANGER, POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1