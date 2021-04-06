Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

149,901 KM

Details Description Features

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

HIGHLINE | WAGON | DIESEL

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

HIGHLINE | WAGON | DIESEL

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

149,901KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6897009
  Stock #: 0941
  VIN: 3VWML7AJXCM700941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,901 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADED!! LIKE NEW CONDITION! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

** NEW TURBO REPLACED UNDER WARRANTY! CAR STILL UNDER FULL VW EXTENDED WARRANTY **

 

** COMES LOADED WITH HIGHLINE PACKAGE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED HEATS, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD CHANGER, POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

Vehicle Features

HIGHLINE
LEATHER
DIESEL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

