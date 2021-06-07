2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$5,980 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7303826

7303826 VIN: 3VWDK7AJ6CM392606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,051 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

