2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 4dr Auto SEL with Premium & Sunroof PZEV Sedan
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9606289
- Stock #: 154037
- VIN: 3VWLX7AJ3CM385884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
