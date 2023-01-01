Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

94,000 KM

Details

$12,880

+ tax & licensing
$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr Auto SEL with Premium & Sunroof PZEV Sedan

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr Auto SEL with Premium & Sunroof PZEV Sedan

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606289
  • Stock #: 154037
  • VIN: 3VWLX7AJ3CM385884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154037
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SUNROOF *Navigation *Leather *Bluetooth *BACKUP SENSOR *LEATHER * This is a Financing price: $12880 the cash Price is: $14499 The vehicle is ON SALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy*** AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6 Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

