Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L Auto Trendline for sale in North York, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

345,460 KM

Details Features

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Auto Trendline

13195946

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Auto Trendline

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
345,460KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1VWAH7A3XCC010601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 345,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-XXXX

416-990-9785

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2012 Volkswagen Passat