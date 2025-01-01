$3,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Volkswagen Passat
2.5L Auto Trendline
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
345,460KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1VWAH7A3XCC010601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 345,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Call Dealer
416-990-XXXX(click to show)
