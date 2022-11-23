2012 Volkswagen Passat

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9357514

9357514 Stock #: 2644

2644 VIN: 1VWBN7A34CC022644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

