2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

102,620 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

4dr DSG Sportline

Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

102,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5930517
  • VIN: wvwmn9an3ce506446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC Sportline *** FULLY LOADED ***** GREAT CONDITION, this 2012 Volkswagen Passat CC comes with a 2 LITRE 200 HORSPOWER 4 CYLINDER ENGINE. The drive of the Automatic 2 litre CC was well reviewed: (thecarconnection.com). **** SPORTLINE ***** "The CC also has excellent safety ratings," (cars.usnews.com) Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGATION. Amazing gas mileage for the class: 9.77/13.71 KILOMETERS PER LITRE. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected , Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

