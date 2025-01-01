$8,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
"
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
"
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGBV7AXXCW001507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Loaded & Ready to Go!
One owner Clean and well-kept SUV with Bluetooth, heated mirrors, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, and 8-speaker sound system. Safety features include front & side airbags, stability control, ABS brakes, and child safety locks. Spacious interior with folding rear seats, cargo cover, and trailer hitch ready. Smooth ride, great handling, and perfect for everyday driving or weekend getaways!
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
One owner Clean and well-kept SUV with Bluetooth, heated mirrors, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, and 8-speaker sound system. Safety features include front & side airbags, stability control, ABS brakes, and child safety locks. Spacious interior with folding rear seats, cargo cover, and trailer hitch ready. Smooth ride, great handling, and perfect for everyday driving or weekend getaways!
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
External temperature display
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Variable intermittent rear wiper
Brake drying
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT AND REAR WHEEL LOCKS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
0.98 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
8 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM 77,609 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 39,239 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jetta SEL*PREMIUM*EXECLINE*NAV*LEATHER *PANOROOF *CARPLA 71,550 KM $22,450 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan