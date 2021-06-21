Menu
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

144,102 KM

Details Description Features

$9,985

+ tax & licensing
$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

LEATHER | PANO | 4 MOTION | LIKE NEW

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

LEATHER | PANO | 4 MOTION | LIKE NEW

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

144,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7462505
  Stock #: 0960
  VIN: WVGBV7AX8CW560960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! LIKE NEW CONDITION! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS BLACK ON BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD CHANGER, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

