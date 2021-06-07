2012 Volvo XC70

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7185947

7185947 Stock #: C1140902

C1140902 VIN: YV4952BZ9C1140902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,857 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

