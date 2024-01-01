$7,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Tech Pkg
2013 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Tech Pkg
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 19VDE1F77DE400883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Comes certified, in great shape inside out, features power windows, seats, doors, GPS sunroof and much more.
Price does not include licensing and HST.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kaizen Rent A Car
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Call Dealer
647-981-XXXX(click to show)
2013 Acura ILX