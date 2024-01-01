2013 Acura ILX

Menu
<p>Comes certified, in great shape inside out, features power windows, seats, doors, GPS sunroof and much more.</p><p> </p><p>Price does not include licensing and HST.</p><p> </p>

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn Tech Pkg

4dr Sdn Tech Pkg

Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 19VDE1F77DE400883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Comes certified, in great shape inside out, features power windows, seats, doors, GPS sunroof and much more.

 

Price does not include licensing and HST.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-981-XXXX

647-981-0441

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

647-981-0441

