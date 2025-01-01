Menu
SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

 

 

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED --- AWD --- 7 Passengers
--- Leather, Heated Seat, Camera --- Automatic
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE WHY CHOOSE US?

 

///   WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

 

///   Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!

 

///   3-Year Warranty & Financing Available

 

///   No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

 

---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.

 

 

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

Serving Customers Across Ontario

2013 Acura MDX

198,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura MDX

12394659

2013 Acura MDX

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hnyd2h21dh003087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2013 Acura MDX