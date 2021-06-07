Menu
2013 Acura TL

144,900 KM

Details Description Features

$12,985

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

w/Tech Pkg

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

144,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7309607
  • Stock #: AN 00014
  • VIN: 19UUA9F50DA801194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,900 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM   - ALL CREDITS WELCOME!!

2013 Acura TL SH-AWD 3.7L w/Tech Package Black on Black - Fully loaded, NEW TIRES, great condition.
Includes Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seat, Memory Seat, Leather, Sunroof, Alloy, Fog Lights ,Traction Control; Power Windows; Power Steering; Navigation System; CD Player; Trip Computer; Power Driver Seat; Auto-Dimming Rear-view Mirror; Power Passenger Seat; Cruise Control; AM/FM Stereo; Bucket Seats; Stability Control; Intermittent Wipers; Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers; Engine Immobilizer; V6 Cylinder Engine; Front Side Air Bag; Front Head Air Bag; All Wheel Drive; Heated Mirrors; Black Leather Seats; Aluminum Wheels; Climate Control; Steering Wheel Audio Controls; Remote Trunk Release; Auxiliary Audio Input; Rear Head Air Bag; Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors; Floor mats; Driver Adjustable Lumbar; Driver Air Bag; Passenger Air Bag; Keyless Entry; Power Door Locks; Premium Sound System; 4-Wheel Disc Brakes; Power Sunroof; HID Headlights; Back-Up Camera; Automatic Headlights; Seat Memory; TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM; Fog Lamps; A/Pass-Through Rear Seat; Adjustable Steering Wheel; Electrochromic rear-view mirror; Emergency Trunk Release; Push Button Start; Rearview Camera; Rear defogger; Multi-Zone A/C; Power Mirror(s);Heated Front Seat(s)

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

NAVI | TECH PACKAGE |
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

