This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Audi A4 Sedan, a Great Choice for an Entry Level Luxury Sedan !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Audi A4 Sedan comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed driving dynamics: "Along with fun driving dynamics, the A4 pleases critics with its composed ride over imperfect roads," (cars.usnews.com).
GREAT GAS MILEAGE: 9.77/13.18 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).
TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS AND THE NHTSA.
RANKED 1ST IN LUXURY SMALL CARS (cars.usnews.com).
PERFECT RELIABILITY RATING FROM JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES: 5/5 !
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
