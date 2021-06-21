Menu
2013 Audi A4

144,934 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

Premium

2013 Audi A4

Premium

Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,934KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7527221
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL3DN036119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi A4 Sedan, a Great Choice for an Entry Level Luxury Sedan !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Audi A4 Sedan comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed driving dynamics: "Along with fun driving dynamics, the A4 pleases critics with its composed ride over imperfect roads," (cars.usnews.com).

 

GREAT GAS MILEAGE: 9.77/13.18 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).

 

TOP SAFETY PICK FROM THE IIHS AND THE NHTSA.

 

"Along with fun driving dynamics, the A4 pleases critics with its composed ride over imperfect roads," (cars.usnews.com).

 

RANKED 1ST IN LUXURY SMALL CARS (cars.usnews.com).

 

PERFECT RELIABILITY RATING FROM JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES: 5/5 !

 

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

