2013 Audi A4

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

Komfort

2013 Audi A4

Komfort

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7683637
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL2DN048342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi A4 Premium | Very Low Mileage | No Accident | Clean Carfax | AWD | Sunroof | A/C | Heated Seated | Leather Seat | & More More |

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!
?ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
?No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.
?
?
AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,
Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..
we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through
the CarFax report and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warranty for safety items.
?
Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with
one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere
between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,
conditions and the lowest payment available!!!




Warranty:
Warranty Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

