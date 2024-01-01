$12,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A5
2013 Audi A5
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
224,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUCFBFR5DA057658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Audi A5 Coupe, a Great Coupe with a Great Reputation !
Beautiful Audi A5 S Line available, comes with a 2 LITRE TURBO ENGINE (200HP) that has GREAT GAS MILEAGE:9.77/13.17 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).
Great interior, includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, a great SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and a SUNROOF.
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, BACK UP SENSORS, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE-QUATTRO.
Great Performance: When it comes to the Audi A5 s handling, auto writers agree that the A5 offers a ride that s firm and sporty, though still fairly comfortable. One
reviewer also comments that the A5 exhibited an impressive stopping distance in his brake tests, (cars.usnews.com).
AMAZING RELIABILITY RATING: 4.5 /5
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety and emissions included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2013 Audi A5