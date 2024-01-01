Menu
2013 Audi A5 Coupe, a Great Coupe with a Great Reputation !

Beautiful Audi A5 S Line available, comes with a 2 LITRE TURBO ENGINE (200HP) that has GREAT GAS MILEAGE:9.77/13.17 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).

Great interior, includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, a great SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and a SUNROOF.

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, BACK UP SENSORS, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE-QUATTRO.

Great Performance: When it comes to the Audi A5 s handling, auto writers agree that the A5 offers a ride that s firm and sporty, though still fairly comfortable. One 

reviewer also comments that the A5 exhibited an impressive stopping distance in his brake tests, (cars.usnews.com). 

AMAZING RELIABILITY RATING: 4.5 /5

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety and emissions included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

2013 Audi A5

224,000 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A5

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUCFBFR5DA057658

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

2013 Audi A5 Coupe, a Great Coupe with a Great Reputation !

Beautiful Audi A5 S Line available, comes with a 2 LITRE TURBO ENGINE (200HP) that has GREAT GAS MILEAGE:9.77/13.17 KILOMETERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).

Great interior, includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, a great SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM, and a SUNROOF.

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, BACK UP SENSORS, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE-QUATTRO.

Great Performance: When it comes to the Audi A5 s handling, auto writers agree that the A5 offers a ride that s firm and sporty, though still fairly comfortable. One

reviewer also comments that the A5 exhibited an impressive stopping distance in his brake tests, (cars.usnews.com).

AMAZING RELIABILITY RATING: 4.5 /5

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety and emissions included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Audi A5