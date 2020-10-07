+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi A5 Coupe, Amazing Condition Manual S Line Coupe ! ****** NAVIGATION **** B & O **** GREAT CONDITION S Line Audi A5 S-LINE , DRIVES GREAT, comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER. BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR, true to the Audi Style: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, a GREAT SOUNDING BANG AND OLUFSEN STEREO SYSTEM, and S LINE UPGRADED INTERIOR. Includes: QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE and AUDI SIDE ASSIST. The DRIVE SELECT SYSTEM tailors the drive experience to the driver. GREAT J D POWER RELIABLIITY RATING, scoring 4/5 on overall average dependability. GODD GAS MILEAGE 8.92/11.47 litres per kilometer (city/hwy). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
