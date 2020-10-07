Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi A5

81,346 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A5

2013 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto S-Line / NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto S-Line / NAVIGATION

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 5930532
  2. 5930532
  3. 5930532
  4. 5930532
  5. 5930532
  6. 5930532
  7. 5930532
  8. 5930532
  9. 5930532
  10. 5930532
  11. 5930532
  12. 5930532
  13. 5930532
  14. 5930532
  15. 5930532
  16. 5930532
  17. 5930532
  18. 5930532
  19. 5930532
  20. 5930532
  21. 5930532
  22. 5930532
  23. 5930532
  24. 5930532
  25. 5930532
  26. 5930532
  27. 5930532
  28. 5930532
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

81,346KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5930532
  • VIN: waudfbfr7da059433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi A5 Coupe, Amazing Condition Manual S Line Coupe ! ****** NAVIGATION **** B & O **** GREAT CONDITION S Line Audi A5 S-LINE , DRIVES GREAT, comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER. BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR, true to the Audi Style: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, a GREAT SOUNDING BANG AND OLUFSEN STEREO SYSTEM, and S LINE UPGRADED INTERIOR. Includes: QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE and AUDI SIDE ASSIST. The DRIVE SELECT SYSTEM tailors the drive experience to the driver. GREAT J D POWER RELIABLIITY RATING, scoring 4/5 on overall average dependability. GODD GAS MILEAGE 8.92/11.47 litres per kilometer (city/hwy). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2012 Honda Civic COU...
 156,191 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Echo 5dr...
 312,596 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q3 FrontTr...
 141,263 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory