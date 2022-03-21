Menu
2013 Audi Q5

166,000 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2.0L Premium Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Leather

Location

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806817
  • Stock #: Grt7777
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP1DA037117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

