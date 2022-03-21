Menu
2013 Audi Q7

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
TDI PREMIUM PLUS - PANO|NAV|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

220,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8704706
  • VIN: WA1LMAFE0DD002818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi Q7 TDI Quattro Premium Plus. 2 Set of Keys ***AS-IS Vehicle*** 7 Passenger, Leather, Keyless, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bose Surround Sound, Blind Spot Assist, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, and More. Odometer: 220,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:  

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm 

Saturday : 10am - 5pm 

Sunday :  By Appointments Only

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

